Tonga entry barred in Sopore town

Sopore: The Sopore town administration has ordered complete restriction on the movement of horse-driven carts (Tonga) within the municipal limits of the town.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sopore, Parvaiz Sajad, said that to avoid daily traffic jams in Sopore town, the administration has decided to restrict entry of Tongas within the municipal limits. There is no restriction outside the municipal limits, he added.
Sajad said that Sopore town has been witnessing massive traffic jams due to Tongas and street vendors. Emergency services including ambulances were getting stuck in these jams, creating problems for patients, students, government employees and locals. To avoid such problems, the administration has decided that there will be restrictions on Tonga movement in the town.
Moreover, the Sopore administration has shifted all the road vendors to a particular spot where they can earn their livelihood, and they have been asked not to venture into the town.
It is to be mentioned here that the general public was demanding a ban on Tonga services in the town, as it was one of the major causes of traffic jams.