One more die of Covid

Srinagar: One person died of Covid while 91 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The deceased was a resident of Jammu, the government’s daily Covid bullet said

It said that of the 91 new positive cases reported, 35 were from Jammu division and 56 from Kashmir division

It also said that 84 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 3 from Jammu Division and 81 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 634 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 26 new cases and currently has 211 active cases, with 39 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 11 new cases and currently has 31 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 2 new cases and currently has 40 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 41 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 5 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case, has 44 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 19 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 53 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 17 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 14 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 14 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 2, Doda 1, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 3, Poonch 11, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

