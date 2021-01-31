3 Covid deaths, 76 new cases

Srinagar: Two residents of Srinagar district and one resident of Jammu district were three Covid-19 related casualties reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours up to Saturday evening.

The government’s daily Covid-19 bulletin said that 76 new positive cases were reported in J&K in the last 24 hours, 18 from Jammu division and 58 from Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that 135 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 25 from Jammu Division and 110 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 761 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 27 new cases and currently has 225 active cases, with 70 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 4 new cases and currently has 45 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 3 new cases and currently has 40 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 9 new cases and currently has 50 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 33 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 4 new cases, has 57 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 25 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 5 new cases and has 47 active cases with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 24 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 25 active cases with 0 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 8 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 8, Ramban 0, and Reasi 0.

