2 militants surrender in Kakapora encounter

Srinagar: Two militants who were trapped during an encounter with security forces in Kakapora area of Pulwama district laid down their arms on Saturday, officials said.
The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Lelhaar in Kakapora area on Friday night following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants opened fire.
After a night-long lull in the firing, the two militants surrendered before the security forces along with their two AK rifles, the officials said.
The two ultras were identified as Akeel Ahmad Lone and Rouf Ul Islam. Lone had sustained splinter injuries in his right foot and was taken to the local police hospital for treatment, they added.
PTI
