Mercury plunges again in Kashmir

Srinagar: The mercury plunged by several degrees across Kashmir as the valley was gripped by intense cold wave conditions on Thursday, officials said here.
The extreme sub-zero temperatures have resulted in freezing of water bodies and drinking water supply lines in many areas of the valley.
Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, plunging more than three degrees from minus 2 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.
Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum of 10.5 degrees Celsius, down from minus 4.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.
The minimum temperature at Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district settled at minus 13.4 degrees Celsius, down from last night’s minus 12 degrees Celsius.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 12.3 degrees Celsius, down over five degrees from previous night’s minus 7.7 degrees Celsius.
Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded minus 10.7 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperatures are expected to remain below freezing point for the next few days as the weatherman has forecast the possibility of a western disturbance hitting the valley on February 2.
