2,18,833 cases pending in J&K courts

Srinagar: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has 2,18,833 pending cases in courts, which include 87,062 civil matters and 1,31,771 criminal matters.
As per the Judicial National Data Grid (NJDG) which monitors the pendency of cases in different courts of the country, Jammu and Kashmir has some cases pending for more than 30 years.
The data mentions that cases pending from 0-1 year constitute 25.88 percent of the total pending cases, while from 1 to 3 years, the rate is 34.25 percent.
Similarly, cases pending from 3 to 5 years are 19.29 percent and those pending from 5 to 10 years are 17.33 percent.
Cases pending from 10 to 20 years are 3.16 percent, from 20 to 30 years are 0.11 percent, and for above 30 years, 0.01 percent.
The data shows that the pendency includes majority of cases of service related issues followed by compliance issues/ stay of the proceedings.
The NJDG pointed out that many cases remain stuck during evidence/ argument period while many others remain lingering for pleadings/ issues/ charges.
It also highlighted that 13,471 pending cases were filed by senior citizens while 14,838 pending cases filed by women.
