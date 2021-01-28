India reports 11,666 new COVID cases, 123 deaths; total case tally at 1,07 Cr

New Delhi, January 28: India today reported 11,666 new Covid-19 Cases, 14,301 discharges and 123 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Delhi reported 96 COVID-19 cases with 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, government data showed on Wednesday. Some 212 people also recovered in this duration.

This is the first time that Delhi, which has seen and surmounted three waves of coronavirus infections, logged less than 100 since April last year, when India was still in first phase of the nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic.

India’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,89,527 with 12,689 new cases in a day, while 1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from the infection so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.91 per cent on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

With 137 more fatalities, the death count reached 1,53,724, the data updated at 8 am Wednesday showed.

There are 1,76,498 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 1.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

