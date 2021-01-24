Only stranded traffic on highway to be allowed tomorrow: Officials

Srinagar: Authorities have decided to allow tomorrow only stranded traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world.

“Subject to fair weather and better road condition only stranded vehicle shall be allowed towards Srinagar including Ramban-Banihal (local traffic),” a traffic department official said. “No traffic shall be allowed in the opposite direction.”

Sources said that mughal road, connecting Shopian and Poonch districts, remained closed due to the snowfall.

Srinagar-Leh highway has been officially closed on the orders by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on December 30. (GNS)

