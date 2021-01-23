Greatness of Mother

Though there are many relations in the world, and every relation has its own importance, the relation with one’s mother is unlike any other. In it is found the greatest sympathy, sweetness, and oneness.

Both mother and father are blessings from Almighty Allah, but the mother has a higher status and rights. Allah says in the holy Quran: “And we have enjoined on man (to be good) to his parents in travail, as in travail did his mother bear him.” A Hadith mentions that when a man came to the holy Prophet (PBUH) and asked, “Who is more rightful or deserving of good treatment?” The Prophet (PBUH) replied, “Your mother.” The man asked, “Who is next?” The Prophet (PBUH) replied, “Your mother.” The man asked again, “Who is next?” The Prophet (PBUH) replied, “Your mother.” When the man asked again, “Who is next?” The Prophet (PBUH) replied, “Your father.”

According to Dr Zakir Naik, all the three medals go to the mother – Gold, Silver and Bronze. The father has to be content with the consolation prize!

The greatness of the mother can be understood also from the following beautiful and pithy poem of Sir Mohammed Iqbal (RA) addressed to his mother. When Allama Iqbal’s mother died, he went to his mother’s grave and addressed his mother thus:

جب تیرے دامن میں پلتی تھی وہ جانِ ناتواں

بات سے اچھی طرح محرّم نہ تھی جسکی زبان

Oh my mother, when I was in your lap and was merely a helpless child, I was not able to speak. When I tried to speak, my tongue was hesitating.

اور اب چرچے ہیں جسکی شوخی گفتار کے

بے بہا موتی ہیں جسکی چشم گوہر بار کے.

Now in every corner of the world I am being discussed. My sayings are used as best examples everywhere.

علم کی سنجیدہ گفتاری بڑھاپے کا شعور

دنیوی اعزاز کی شوکت جوانی کا غرور

This achievement and life-infusing knowledge sprang from your nourishment.

زندگی کی اوج گاہوں سے اتر آتے ہیں ہم

صحبت مادر میں طفل سا دہ رہ جاتے ہیں ہم

When I come in front of you, consider me as a child, the same as I was in your lap in infancy.

کس کو ہوگا وطن میں اب آہ میرا انتظار

کون میرا خط نہ آنے سے رہیگا بے قرار

Oh mother, who shall be eagerly waiting for me now. Who shall be distressed and impatient at not receiving my letter.

خاک مرقد پر تیرے لے کر فریاد آؤں گا

اب دعائے نیم شب میں کس کو یاد آؤنگا

Oh mother, now I come at your grave with this humble request, that who shall remember me in night prayers.

تربیت سےتیری میں انجم کا ہم قسمت ہوا

گھر میرے اجداد کا سرمایہ عزت ہوا

It is because of you I turned into enlightened and fortunate one, and became proud of my ancestors.

عمر بھر تیری محبت میری خدمت کر رہی

میں تیری خدمت کے قابل جب ہوا تو چل بسی

Oh mother, your whole life you served me, you brought me up, and when I had now become able to serve you, unfortunately you left me.

The writer is a resident of Palhallan

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print