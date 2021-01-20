Lone’s exit no setback: NC MP

Srinagar: Senior National Conference leader and Member Parliament Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masudi on Tuesday said that People’s Conference quitting Gupkar Alliance is no setback.

He said that the Alliance was formed to fight for getting back rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir on democratic principles.

“In a democracy, everyone has the right to stay in any alliance or pull out of that at his will. If Sajad Lone thinks it was a right decision to pull out of the alliance so be it. However, this is not a setback to the alliance,” Masudi told KNS.

He said that the purpose of the Alliance was to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and they on track and “hopefully” it will achieve the desired results with the support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On being asked whether Sajad Lone should rethink his decision, Masudi said that if Sajad Lone has a change of heart in coming days, he is welcome as the alliance was formed keeping in view the basic principles of democracy.

“Everyone who is in the alliance has a belief that they are on the right track. DDC elections were a challenge for every one of us and we overcame that challenge despite many hurdles. The success of the PAGD in the DDC elections should not be downplayed,” he said.

Masudi said that success of PAGD in the DDC elections was encouraging and he feels that there is no setback to the alliance in any way and everyone is acknowledging the support PAGD got during the DDC elections.

