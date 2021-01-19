JeM Militant, Associate Arrested In Anantnag: Police

Srinagar: Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested a newly “recruited” Jash-e-Mohammad militant and an associate of the outfit in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

“Acting swiftly upon a specific information that (militants) are planning cop killing and weapon snatching in town Anantnag, Police alongwith 1st RR laid nakas at multiple places and conducted intensified checking,” a police official said, adding, “During checking one recently recruited (militant) of JEM outfit namely Ayaaz Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat of Shirpora Bala was apprehended and one Chinese Pistol alongwith one magazine and seven live rounds were recovered from him.”

In this regard , the official said, a case (FIR No 11 of 2021) under section 13,16,18 ,20 UAPA , 7/25IA Act stands registered in Police station Anantnag .

Meanhile, the official said, acting upon another piece of information that militants are planning to lob grenade in Anantnag town, police and army laid surprise nakas at multiple places. “Meanwhile during checking one (militant) associate of JEM namely Rayees Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rasheed of Chandhara Pampore was apprehended at Mehendi Kadal. One hand grenade was recovered from his possession, the police official said.

In this regard, the official said, a case (FIR No 12 of 2021) under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Anantnag. “Further investigation is going on,” the official added. (GNS)

