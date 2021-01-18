Freeze Continues, Minus 6.4°C In Srinagar

Srinagar: Intense cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir even as the minimum temperatures increased marginally across the Valley, the weatherman said on Monday.

A meteorological department official told GNS Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.4°C against minus 7.7 °C on the previous night. At minus 8.4°C, Srinagar witnessed the season’s coldest night last week and it was the chilliest night in more than 25 years. In 1991, Srinagar witnessed a low of minus 11.8°C while the lowest ever temperature was recorded on 31 January 1893 when the mercury had gone down to minus 14.4 degrees Celsius. Dal Lake and other water bodies here have frozen.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures continued far below normal in other parts of the Valley, settling at minus 6.8°C in Pahalgam against minus 8.7°C on the previous night in the world-famous health resort.

Qazigund, the gateway town of J&K, recorded a low of minus 8.3°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and was the coldest place in the Valley. Kokernag recorded a low of minus 6.9°C against 8.7°C on the earlier night.

Against minus 5.2°C on the previous night in Kupwara, the mercury settled at minus 6.8°C in the north Kashmir district, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort, recorded a low of minus 6.0°C against minus 4.2°C on the earlier night, the official said.

Kashmir is in the middle Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day winter period which commenced on December 21 and ends on January 31. The period is considered the harshest of the winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum.

The Weatherman has forecast “dry and cold weather with morning fog /mist in plains of Kashmir and Jammu division” in the next 24 hours and “no significant change” in the next two days. On January 22, there is the forecast of isolated rain or snow while widespread snow and rain have been predicted for next few days from January 23. (GNS)