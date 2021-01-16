Duo injured in north Kashmir mishap

Hajin: Two persons sustained injuries when the vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident and plunged in the river Jehlum at Prang village of Hajin in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

Official sources told Kashmir Reader that Tata mobile bearing registration no.JK15A.5193 skidded off the road and rolled down into the river leaving two people injured.

A doctor, posted at CHC Hajin told Kashmir Reader that we have recieved two injured persons for treatment.

Adding that one among them has been shifted to SKIMS soura for further treatment.

