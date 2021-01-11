Union minister Shripad Naik hurt in accident; wife, aide dead

Panaji:Union minister Shripad Naik was
injured while his wife and an aide died in a road accident in
Karnataka on Monday, an official said.
Naik’s wife Vijaya and the aide were travelling with
the minister when the vehicle met with an accident near Ankola
in Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to Goa from
Dharmasthala in Karnataka.
Naik is being brought to Goa Medical College for
further treatment, the official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief
Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper medical treatment for
the minister, sources said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawant
about speedy medical treatment of Naik (68).
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the
demise of Naik’s wife and conveyed his wishes for Naik’s
speedy recovery.
