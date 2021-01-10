Locally-made’ IED defused in Mendhar

Poonch: Police and army defused a “locally made” Improvised Explosive Device in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Sunday.

Official sources said that an unclaimed bike with some “IED-type object” adjacent to it was found near Pankha, prompting authorities to close Mendhar-Gohlad road while Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the area.

SDPO Mendhar Z A Jafri said that the BDS later defused the locally made IED, thereby averting a tragedy,

The motorcycle—Pulser (JK02BP/7298)— was found in suspicious conditions at Pankha, about 3 kilometers from Mendhar. The locals informed Police Station Mendhar following which a police party along with Army’s 49RR rushed to the spot.

The area was immediately cordoned off following which the BDS squad defused the explosive material. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print