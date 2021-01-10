DC Srinagar visits several areas to monitor restoration and clearance work

Rs 30 lakh compensation, medical aid sanctioned

SRINAGAR: District administration Srinagar pressed into service essential services manpower and machinery for ensuring restoration of services in view of fresh snowfall.

DC Srinagar Shahid Choudhary monitored the restoration work and visited several areas.

Mechanical Engineering Department deputed 14 machines for snow clearance in main roads and link roads in designated Zones including airport roads , Rambagh, Baghe Mehtab, Rawalpora, Chanpora, Rajbagh , Jawahar Nagar , Bypass, MA Road, Dalgate, Shalteng, Boulevard-Nishat, Sanat Nagar, Soura, Sonwar and Khanyar among other zones. Ex Engineer MED Abdul Rashid Bhàt supervised operations.

Machinery of Circular Road Project PWD was deployed for clearance of inner link roads and lanes in areas including Shehr-e-Khas, north city and western areas. Machinery deployed from three divisions Right River Division , Left River Division and City Roads division was tasked to covered 194 links and lanes which was supervised by Superintending Engineer CRP Abdul Qayoom Kirmani.

SE PWD, M A Nain deputed machinery in City Division I & II for snow clearance and also covered inner links and lanes.

Meanwhile, power department teams restored damages at several locations and replaced damaged transformers in different locations. Superintending Engineers and ExEns visited the areas and reviewed restoration. Water supply remained normal in most of these areas and disruptions reported at three locations were restored by field staff.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, accompanied by Addl Deputy Commissioner, Jt Director Planning, Superintending Engineers and other senior officers visited several places to monitor the restoration work and firsthand assessment. The team of officers visited different areas in Barzula, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Sonwar, Dalgate, Khanyar, Hazratbal, Eidgah, Noorbagh, Karan Nagar, areas adjoining 90Ft road, Soura, Anchar, Bemina, Shalteng and other areas.

Later, the DC convened a meeting to review availability of petrol, diesel and LPG in city. Companies have been directed to ensure availability of stock and keeping strict check on hoarding. Meanwhile inter-departmental teams have been deputed to check undue profiteering and over pricing. Functioning of health institutions and requirements in view of harsh weather were also reviewed with concerned officers.

A meeting of Revenue officers was convened in the evening to review the damages cases reported. More than Rs 30 Lakh immediate compensation was approved by the Deputy Commissioner to be disbursed in favour of families who have suffered loss to houses during snowfall. Meanwhile medical aid was also sanctioned in favour of more than 60 patients suffering from chronic ailments.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print