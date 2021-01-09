Mutant Coronavirus strain enters Kashmir as two test positive

Srinagar: Amid a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir lately, two cases of new mutant UK COVID-19 strain were found in Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
Dr. Bilquees Shah, Nodal officer for COVID-19 at JLNM Hospital Srinagar informed that two male patients from Kashmir have been tested positive for new COVID strain that was first reported in the United Kingdom.
The two patients are residents of Habak and Soura respectively, she said, adding that both the patients are travellers.
Officials said that people whom they contacted with so far will be isolated while the two positive cases have been admitted at JLNM hospital.
Pertinently, nearly 90 cases of new UK COVID strain have been found across India so far. (KNO)
Srinagar: Amid a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir lately, two cases of new mutant UK COVID-19 strain were found in Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.