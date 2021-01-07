Several pregnant women, patients shifted to hospital

Srinagar: Officials said that more than two dozen pregnant women were shifted to hospitals in various areas of Kashmir valley over the past four days. Most of these women are from south Kashmir areas which have experienced heavy snowfall, they said.

On Tuesday, as many as 21 pregnant women — some with complications — were evacuated from the snow-bound areas of Anantnag, the officials said.

They said all the women were safely shifted to sub-district hospital and other nearby public health centres and so far six of them have delivered babies at the hospitals, while the rest are under observation or undergoing treatment and stated to be out of danger.

In another such effort, two pregnant women were transported to a sub-district hospital at DH Pora in Kulgam district, the officials said.

They said ambulances from the hospital were called to ferry the expecting mothers late at night, but the roads were blocked.

The drivers of the ambulances were accompanied by snow cutter/JCB which cleared the roads, but due to heavy snowfall the task was completed in about five hours, they added.

Another pregnant woman, who was in a serious condition, was shifted to a hospital from Sunbrari Kokernag area of Anantnag in an ambulance amidst heavy snowfall, the officials said.

They said over three feet of snow had accumulated on the road and the ambulance was accompanied by a snow clearance machine/JCB.

A pregnant woman evacuated from Hayatpora area of Shongpora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district was ferried to a hospital in a snow clearance machine which had to pave the way for itself, the officials said.

Not only pregnant women, but several patients were rescued by the administration by sending snow clearance machines to their places of residence.

Patients from remote and snow-bound areas of Kulgam were ferried to the district hospital in a snow clearance machine late last night.

Shifting of the body of a young boy was facilitated by the mechanical engineering department to his home at Wathora, which experienced heavy snowfall, from Chadoora hospital in Budgam, the officials said.

Personnel from police and other departments also lent a helping hand to people stuck with their vehicles at several places across the valley, the officials said.

PTI

