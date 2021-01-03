After KU, Cluster University Srinagar too postpones all exams scheduled tomorrow

After KU, Cluster University Srinagar too postpones all exams scheduled tomorrow

Srinagar: After Kashmir University postponed all undergraduate exams scheduled Monday in view of the prevailing adverse weather in the valley, Cluster University, Srinagar too has followed suit.
A statement issued by the CUS administration this evening confirmed the postponement of all exams scheduled Monday adding new dates for the deferred exams will be notified separately.

