After KU, Cluster University Srinagar too postpones all exams scheduled tomorrow

Srinagar: After Kashmir University postponed all undergraduate exams scheduled Monday in view of the prevailing adverse weather in the valley, Cluster University, Srinagar too has followed suit.
A statement issued by the CUS administration this evening confirmed the postponement of all exams scheduled Monday adding new dates for the deferred exams will be notified separately.
