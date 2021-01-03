244 new Covid cases, one more death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported only one Covid related death on Saturday, the deceased a resident of Budgam district.

A total of 1,885 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,187 have been in Kashmir division and 698 in Jammu division.

The number of fresh cases reported from across J&K on Saturday evening was 244. Among these new cases, 137 were reported from Kashmir and 107 from Jammu division.

Srinagar reported single-day cases at 46 while Jammu district recorded 78 cases.

In Kashmir valley, Baramulla reported 16 new cases, Budgam 5, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 2, Bandipora 4, Anantnag 17, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 9, and Shopian 15.

In Jammu division, Udhampur reported 3 new cases, Samba 4, and Kathua 5, Reasi reported zero Rajouri 2 , Doda 3, Poonch 5, Kishtwar reported 1 , Ramban reported 6.

Officials said that 260 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 137 from Kashmir and 123 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,16,587 which include 68,583 from Kashmir and 48,004 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 2,999 active cases, of which 1,550 are from Kashmir and 1,449 from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 450 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (172), Budgam (109), Pulwama (88), Kupwara (91), Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (60), Shopian (38), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 355 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (64), Kathua (49), Samba (38), Udhampur (57), Poonch (24), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (15).

