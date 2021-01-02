Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain

By on No Comment

Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain

Kolkata: Cricket board president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised Saturday after he complained of chest pain, a hospital official said.

Ganguly, 48, is ‘stable’ and admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital.

He complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

“He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests,” the official said.

Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.