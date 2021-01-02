Leopard spotted in Srinagar’s Bagh-e-Mehtab area captured

Srinagar: A leopard spotted a few days ago at Baghe Mehtab area of uptown Srinagar was on Saturday afternoon captured alive by the Wildlife Department in the area.

A wildlife official said that the leopard was spotted four days ago in the area and had entered into a residential house there.

The beast was captured alive by the Wildlife department officials this afternoon with the support of police after hectic efforts, he said.

The wild animal had created panic in the area since it was spotted there.

A Wildlife official said that they have left the area towards Dachigam Wildlife sanctuary, where the leopard will be set free. (KNO)

