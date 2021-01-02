Grenade lobbed on SSB in south Kashmir’s Tral, 8 civilians injured

Srinagar: Eight civilians were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade on a party of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Tral Bus stand in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the grenade lobbed by the militants missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident eight civilians received minor splinter injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

