Have no reason to dispute army version, will still investigate families’ claim: Singh

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Thursday said though he has no reason to dispute what a senior army official has stated about the Srinagar encounter in which three ‘militants’ were killed but police will “still investigate the claims made by families of slain trio”.

“I have no reason to dispute what the GoC Kilo Force (H S Sahi) has stated about the Lawaypora encounter. The families of two slain youth claimed that their children had gone to submit forms at a University, I want to ask them what were their children doing at encounter site if they had gone to submit a form,” Singh told reporters here.

Soon after the encounter, GoC Sahi had stated that the trio had plans to carry out a big strike on Srinagar-Baramulla highway and that they turned down repeated surrender offers.

He said that at times families, especially parents of the children are not aware about the activities of their wards. “We will still investigate allegations levelled by the families. If there is anything, we will probe that,” the DGP said.

Asked families of slain trio had stated that their wards were students not militants and that police too admitted that slain trio were not listed as militants, Singh said: “It is not important that every militant is listed with the police. When a person leaves his home to join, he doesn’t tell his parents.” KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print