District Skill Committee meeting held at Udhampur

DDC seeks diverse skilled force to meet changing demands

UDHAMPUR: A meeting of the District Skill Committee was Thursday held here under the Chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla who is also chairman of the Committee.

Detailed discussion was held on various issues pertaining to identification of beneficiaries, Skill development training, availability of skills, Gap analysis etc.

While addressing the meeting, the DDC asked the concerned departments to identify the skills required in their respective departments and formulate vocational courses to fill the gaps in particular field and impart necessary skill training to the employees and other stakeholders.

The DDC also instructed to ascertain the demand and supply of different traits in the district to fill the gap by developing the skills in demand. He asked the concerned to comply with the directions of Lieutenant Governor and focus on skill developmental activities including farm and nonfarm in light of the changing labour market. He asked the concerned departments dealing with skill activities to submit the action plan of their respective departments at an earliest. He stressed on promoting local art, craft and trade for employment generation in the district.

Among others present in the meeting were Assistant District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumnar; Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan; GM DIC, Pankaj Anand; District Social Welfare Officer, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia and other officers and Bankers were present in the meeting.

