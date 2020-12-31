NC seeks time-bound inquiry

Srinagar: National Conference on Wednesday sought time bound inquiry into the circumstances leading to the killing of three persons on Srinagar outskirts and said justice must be immediately delivered by investigating the matter on impartial and fast track basis.

The party’s Additional Spokesperson Sarah Shah said the versions of people and family pertaining to the killing of three people at an encounter site are contradictory, therefore the situation necessitates the constitution of a fact finding team that could reveal the circumstances that will probe the matter on a fast track basis.

“The police version is that the three militants who refused to surrender during the gunfight were killed, but the version of families of the slain is contradictory to that of the police version. It is for the government now to clear the ambiguity leading to the death of the three persons,” she said in a statement. “We have been hearing from government quarters that there would be zero tolerance for human rights violations but on ground such high-pitched claims emanating from government stand debunked in wake of such killings.”

The NC demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident while expressing solidarity with the families of the slain trio.

