J&K reports 1 Covid death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported only one Covid related death on Wednesday. According to officials, the deceased person hailed from Jammu district .

A total of 1,880 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,185 have been in Kashmir division and 695 in Jammu division.

The number of fresh cases was reported 217 from across J&K on Tuesday evening. Among the new cases, 101 were reported from Kashmir and 116 from Jammu division.

Most of these fresh cases were from two districts: Jammu and Srinagar. Srinagar reported single-day cases at 48, Baramulla 19, Budgam 11, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 1, Bandipora 3, Anantnag 8, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 2, and Shopian 2.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 77, followed by Udhampur at only 3, Samba 19, and Kathua 4, Reasi 1 Rajouri 3 , Doda 5, Poonch 2, Kishtwar reported zero , Ramban 2.

Officials said that 270 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 142 from Kashmir and 128 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 115,830 which include 68,188 from Kashmir and 47,642 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,034 active cases, of which 1,528 are from Kashmir and 1,506 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 449 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (172), Budgam (108), Pulwama (88), Kupwara (91), Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (60), Shopian (38), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 355 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (63), Kathua (48), Samba (38), Udhampur (57), Poonch (23), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (15).

