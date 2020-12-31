227 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, three more deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 227 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,20,971.
Out of the total cases, 1,16,079 have recovered so far. A total of 1,883 patients have died leaving a total of 3,009 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 132 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 95 infections.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 227 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,20,971.