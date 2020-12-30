Permission granted to Govt Unani Medical College Kashmir to admit first batch of students

JAMMU: Government Unani Medical College, Kashmir gets approval from Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India for grant of permission to start 1st batch of Bachelors in Unani Medicine & Surgery (BUMS) course from the current academic session of 2020-21 with an intake capacity of 60 seats.

The Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India issued the “Letter of Permission” in this regard. Pertinent to mention that after recommendations from the Central Council of Indian Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH had earlier issued Letter of Intent (LOI) to start new Unani Medical College in the name of Govt Unani Medical College & Hospital, Kashmir with 60 seats in UG (BUMS Course) from the academic session 2020-21 subject to the fulfilment of requisite pre-conditions as per the laid down MSR/MSE of CCIM before the inspection of CCIM team for issuance of Letter of permission.

Accordingly, the CCIM had carried out an inspection of the Institution on 1st December 2020 to assess the available facilities of teaching and practical training for conduction of UG (BUMS) course and to verify the complying of shortcomings informed by the CCIM under the section 13 A of IMCC Act, 1970 and forwarded its recommendations and report to the Ministry.

Ministry of AYUSH while examining the inspection report of CCIM team in terms of regulation 3 and 10 of the “Indian Medicine Central Council (Requirements of Minimum Standard for under-graduate Unani Colleges and attached Hospitals) Regulations, 2016”, provisions of the IMCC Act, 1970 relevant regulations made there under and as per approved Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs), found that the college is fulfilling notified and approved criterion for issuing “Letter of Permission” to start new Unani College in the name of “Govt. Unani Medical College and Hospital, Kashmir” with 60 seats in UG (BUMS) course for the academic session 2020-21 under section 13 A of the IMCC Act, 1970.

The same was made possible by personal intervention and hectic efforts of Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department, who was instrumental in commissioning the requisite infrastructure, teaching staff, making Associated Hospital functional etc before the inspection of CCIM team to the college. He personally monitored each and every pre-requisite condition as was laid down by Ministry of AYUSH, Govt of India before the inspection of CCIM, team despite the situation under COVID-19 pandemic.

While deliberating on the issue Financial Commissioner said that in J&K, there was no Unani educational institution in the public sector and students either have to go outside J&K or have to take admission in Private Colleges for seeking AYUSH Medical Education. In order to impart the quality education of Ayurvedic/Unani Systems of Medicine and produce qualified Ayurvedic/Unani graduates, the need for establishment of Ayurvedic/Unani Medical Colleges in Jammu & Kashmir was felt and accordingly proposals for establishing Govt Ayurvedic/Unani Medical colleges were submitted to Government of India in 2008.

He said that Government of India in 2009 approved establishment of Govt. Ayurvedic Medical College in Jammu & Govt. Unani Medical College in Kashmir on 50:50 basis with an estimated cost of Rs. 25.80 crore and Rs. 32.50 crore respectively. He further said that that the inordinate delay for starting of first batch of BUMS course was due to the denial of permission by CCIM/Ministry of AYUSH for starting the College due to some deficiencies and simultaneously a rider for two years was placed by CCIM for submitting of fresh proposals for opening up of new Unani Colleges. However, due to hectic efforts by the Health & Medical Education Department, Govt of J&K particularly Directorate of ISM, J&K regarding filling up gaps of infrastructure and manpower and regular follow up with CCIM/Ministry of AYUSH for grant of LOI/LOP, the CCIM issued Letter of Intent(LOI) in October 2020 and now after the inspection of CCIM team “Letter of Permission (LOP) has been issued for starting the first batch of BUMS (UG) course in the college for the academic session of 2020-21 wherein quality education in Unani Medicine will be provided to the students.

Financial Commissioner further added that 129 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff have already been created for the college and the advertisement for filling the necessary posts on academic arrangement basis as per S.O 364 of 2020 for smooth functioning of the College has been issued till the posts are filled on regular basis by PSC/SSB. He appreciated the role played by Principal Govt. Unani Medical College, Dr Samia Rashid and Director ISM, J&K Dr Mohan Singh and for their untiring efforts for this noble cause.

Dr Mohan Singh, Director ISM J&K while deliberating the issue said that Unani is an age old and time-tested system of medicine based purely on Unani Principles and holistic approach towards patient management. It is very popular among masses in the Sub-Continent in general and Kashmir valley in particular. Unani system of medicine is more prevalent and acceptable among masses of Kashmir division, Chenab Valley and Districts of Rajouri & Poonch in the UT of J&K. He further added that the achievement was made possible due to the kind patronage of the Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education who provided all the requisite support in making this dream come true. He appreciated concerned officers/officials of the ISM Department who played the role in taking this project to the logical end. He hoped that two AYUSH colleges (Ayurvedic/Unani) established in J&K will soon top the charts for being the best colleges in India for imparting quality education in Ayurveda and Unani.

Principal Govt Unani Medical College, Dr Samia Rashid who is also the Principal of Govt Medical College, Srinagar congratulated the people of J&K for the achievement. She said that the college will start functioning from Govt Unani Hospital, Shalteng in the first instance but will be soon shifted to its original place at Nawabagh, Ganderbal where the requisite infrastructure is in the process of completion and OPD services have already been started in the Hospital building of the college at Ganderbal. She appreciated the efforts put in by Atal Dulloo , Financial Commissioner H&ME and Dr Mohan Singh, Director ISM, J&K for smooth functioning of the college. She said that BOPEE and University of Kashmir will be approached for completion of admission process to the first batch of BUMS courses on the basis of the merit of NEET for the current academic session of 2020-21.

