Former J&K DGP’s granddaughter in Joe Biden’s digital strategy team

Aisha Shah will be the first Kashmiri Muslim to work in the White House

Srinagar: The granddaughter of former Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Syed Ahmad Shah (also known as Sham ji) has been inducted in the ‘digital strategy’ team of US president-elect Joe Biden. The announcement was made by Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris.

Aisha Shah, born in 1991 in Buchwara area of Srinagar, will join as Partnership Manager in the Digital Strategy unit of the White House. The team will be headed by Rob Flaherty, the Biden transition team further announced.

She will be the first Kashmiri Muslim to work in the White House. Aisha had moved to the US in the mid 1990s after her father Dr Amir Shah decided to settle there. Aisha went to Davidson College in North Carolina for graduation. She is currently working at the Smithsonian Institution and has also served the Biden -Kamala Harris campaign as a digital partnership manager. She has also worked with the Corporate Fund of John F Kennedy Center of Performing Arts as its assistant manager.

Her father, Dr Amir Shah, studied in Kashmir only. He did his schooling from Burn Hall and his MBBS at Government Medical College Srinagar, an associate of Dr Amir who has known him since childhood told Kashmir Reader.

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was quoted by newspapers as saying that the new digital strategy team will be a key pillar of the Biden-Harris administration, through which they want to ensure a ‘robust’ dialogue’ with the people of America.

Aisha has an influential family background. Her father’s uncle, Dr Naseer Shah, was a well-known physician who also served as principal of Government Medical College (GMC). Her father’s aunt, Mehmooda Shah, was the principal of Women’s College Srinagar. Dr Amir Shah’s sister, Azra Shah, retired as Head of Department, Pathology, at GMC Srinagar.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print