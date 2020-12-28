DC Srinagar administers oath to elected DDC member, an expecting mother, at her home; wins hearts

Srinagar: In a heartening gesture, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Monday visited the house of an elected District Development Council (DDC) candidate at Harwan to administer her oath as she wasn’t able to attend the official oath ceremony held at Tagore hall.

Rizwana Akther, an expecting mother, who won DDC polls recently, couldn’t attend today’s oath ceremony, but the DC Srinagar went to her residence where she was administered oath, officials said.

Locals from Harwan hailed DC Srinagar’s efforts and said “Dr Shahid is People’s DC.”

“This is how an official of higher rank should behave,” a local remarked. (KNO)

