PM disburses Rs 18000 crore under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday disbursed Rs 18,000 crore as next instalment under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, benefitting nine crore farmer families.

“Ever since this scheme started, more than 1 lakh 10 thousand crore rupees have reached the account of farmers,” he said.

To mark the occasion, a programme was held simultaneously here at Kisan Kendra, Jammu where the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha addressed the farmers.

He observed that the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir have been provided with financial assistance worth around Rs 1132 crore under the scheme. He outlined that the welfare of the farmers and betterment of their livelihood is the prime focus of the Union as well as J&K government.

The J&K government has taken comprehensive measures for the development of the Agriculture and allied sectors in J&K. 100% coverage under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi has been ensured in J&K so that no beneficiary is left behind in availing the benefits of the scheme, Sinha added.

“To achieve the tangible results, the government is extending sustained handholding and support to the farming community facilitating the rapid growth in the agriculture and its allied sectors for improving productivity and profitability of farmers,” said the Lt Governor.

“With an aim to promote farm mechanization and creating self-sufficient villages, in this financial year, 500 Tractors with Rs 2 lakh subsidy, besides Power Tillers, Paddy Planters and Threshers are being distributed among the farmers across J&K,” he added.

Emphasizing on better storage provisions for farm produce, the Lt Governor stressed on the need for establishing Modern storage systems in the UT. Further, four pesticide laboratories and Soil Testing Labs are also being set up in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Sinha said that the promotion of Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy and Poultry sectors are priorities and the administration is going to take every step for the development of these sectors.

He also underscored the importance of launching a massive campaign to make farmers aware of land use and other facets of modern agriculture.

“I have identified four issues that are being addressed on priority – Increasing productivity through Intervention of technology, ensuring best price and market support, mitigation of risks and diversification through allied activities,” he added.

“We are working out the prioritization and convergence wherever required to make our efforts more effective in improving the viability, profitability, and sustainability of agriculture and allied sectors,” Sinha added.

He said that through Custom Hiring Centres which are being set for assisting small and marginal farmers, such farmers can easily borrow expensive machinery.

“It is heartening to see that the youth is also showing interest in taking Agriculture as a career. Many of them are growing exotic vegetables which are in great demand in cities. I remember a graduate from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Isha Rasul, who with her breakthrough experiments in organic farming had helped the farmers in establishing a seed bank and is working on High-Intensity Farming.

“Like Isha Rasool from Kashmir Division, we also have Chaman Lal from Sunderbani, Rajouri, who have earned Rs 8 Lakhs just by growing Exotic Vegetables in mere 1.5 hectare land. There is no dearth of facilities and resources. The administration is working day and night to uplift the farmers of Jammu & Kashmir,” Sinha added.

Farmers from both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir are being connected to the other markets of India through E-NAM at Narwal Jammu and Parimpora Srinagar. Innovative measures are being taken catering to the irrigation needs of the farmers. Jeevika Initiative, Udhampur has led to a new approach of integrated and remunerative farming, besides the number of bore-wells is being increased to benefit the farmers. In Jammu Division, work is on to install 265 bore-wells and to provide subsidy to the farmers for the Pump Sets, he said.

The agro-climatic conditions of the region are conducive for crops like basmati, saffron, kidney beans, honey, apples, cherry, walnuts, strawberry and flowers. There is a huge market waiting for our farmers in other parts of the country, he continued.

Speaking on the Agricultural Reforms, the Lt Governor said that the Agricultural Reforms by the Centre Government are for the betterment of the farmers. Under the reforms, the farmers would be free to cultivate their land and sell their produce according to their wish, he added.

“I would assure that the farmers are equally allowed to sell their produce at their own price as they are to sell at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Post implementation of the latest reforms, the trade at agriculture markets throughout the country has increased and there has been no shutdown. To dispel the fears pertaining to ‘contract farming’, I would assure that the contract is limited to exchange of goods and not the land. There is no mention of land in these reforms”, said the Lt Governor.

Later, the Lt Governor inspected the stalls installed by the Progressive Farmers showcasing their produce and interacted with the farmers.

