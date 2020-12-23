Man held for attempting to break open ATM in south Kashmir

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday claimed to have held a man for attempting to break open Axix Bank’s ATM at Larkipora Padgampora in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Branch Manager Axis Bank Larkipora Padgampora had lodged a complaint on December 21 stating that during intervening night of December 20-21/, some unknown burglars attempted to break open AXIS Bank ATM installed at Larkipora Padgampora, police said in a statement.

On the receipt of the written complaint of the Branch Manager, a case FIR No 192 of 2020 un der section 457,511,427 IPC was registered and investigation was taken up, it said.

During the course of investigation, one person, Suhail Ahmad Bhat of Padgampora Larkipora, was arrested for his involvement, the police statement added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print