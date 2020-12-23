250 new COVID-19 cases in J&K; three more deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 250 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,19,053.
Out of the total cases, 1,13,645 have recovered so far. A total of 1,853 patients have died leaving a total of 3,555 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 115 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 135 infections.

