Ex-BJP minister Choudhary loses DDC election in Jammu by 11 votes

Jammu: Former BJP minister Sham Lal Choudhary lost by a razor-thin margin of 11 votes in Suchetgarh constituency of Jammu district in the maiden District Development Council (DDC) election, officials said on Wednesday.

The Gupkar alliance led by Farooq Abdullah was leading the tally by winning over 110 out of 280 seats on Wednesday, followed by the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, bagging 74 seats, including three in the Kashmir Valley for the first time.

In Jammu, the BJP won 11 seats, followed by independent candidates who got two seats, while one seat went into the kitty of the National Conference (NC).

