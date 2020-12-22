UK virus strain: London returnee’s sample to go to NIV for genomic analysis

Chennai: A passenger who arrived here from
London via Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus and
genomes from his sample would be analysed to see if it matched
with the new strain of the pathogen detected in the United
Kingdom, a senior official said here on Tuesday.
The passenger, who tested positive has been admitted to
the state-run King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine and
Research here, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.
His sample would be sent for genomic analysis to National
Institute of Virology, Pune for confirmation, he told
reporters. “It has to be seen if it matches with that of the
strain seen in the UK.”
Also, over 1,000 passengers who arrived from the UK in
the past about 10 days were being monitored for symptoms.
All international passengers, on arrival, were being
tested for coronavirus and they have been advised home or
institutional quarantine for 14 days as per guidelines, he
said.
The Greater Chennai Corporation authorities in
coordination with public health department were monitoring the
health status of returnees by following measures already in
place, he said.
Six passengers, who travelled on Air India’s London-
Delhi flight, that arrived on Monday have tested positive for
COVID-19.
Five passengers were found positive at Delhi airport
and another person, who boarded a connecting flight to Chennai
from the national capital tested positive here.
After a new variant of the coronavirus, said to be more
virulent surfaced in the United Kingdom, a majority of the
country was brought under a ‘strictest’ lockdown with all
non-essential businesses being shut.
Chennai: A passenger who arrived here from