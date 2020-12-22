Two PDP leaders detained, says Mehbooba

Srinagar: Two senior leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Sartaj Madni and Peerzada Mansoor Hussain were detained by a central agency, said party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday.

Mehbooba took to Twitter twitter informing that duo including his Uncle have been detained.

She stated that there is no rule of law anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that ‘it is out and out Gunda Raj’.

“Total lawlessness as PDPs Sartaj Madni & Mansoor Hussain have been arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is ‘upar say order’. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out & out Gunda Raj,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, PDP in a statement has condemned the arrest of its two senior leaders-Mohammad Sartaj Madani and Peerzada Mansoor Hussain Sohrawardhy, terming the detention of duo as an extreme case of political vengeance and vendetta.

Party’s Srinagar District President and former MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam has stated that such government actions are ruthlessly bellying the claims of the government about strengthening of democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Alam said the arrest of Mohammad Sartaj Madani and Peerzada Mansoor have once again proven beyond doubt that peoples’ rights are being trampled here with impunity while those who dare to dissent are hounded and horrified by the government agencies in an absolute sadistic and undemocratic manner.

The PDP leader maintained that the arrest of the two senior party leaders is uncalled for, unjustified and unsubstantiated action by the government, removing the façade of fair play and upholding of democratic values in entirety.

Alam said that the witch hunt and brow beating will yield no results on the ground and instead turn the already fragile situation more chaotic and sultry. He said it is unfortunate that the government is militating against those persons who in spite of the trying circumstances of the past came out to straighten the democratic institutions in an otherwise violence strewn state.

He urged the government to shun confrontationist approach and allow democracy to survive and prosper. Alam has demanded immediate release of Mohammad Sartaj Madani and Peerzada Mansoor Hussain from police custody. KNO

