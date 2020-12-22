NC wins 3 DDC seats in Budgam

Srinagar: In a boost to the National Conference, three of its candidates have won their respective constituencies in the maiden J&K DDC election in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.
The party has so far won three of the fourteen DDC constituencies in the central Kashmir district, while counting on the rest eleven is still going on, official sources told Kashmir Reader.
Sources informed that Riyaz Ahmad Rather, Bashir Ahmad Dar and Afroza Akhter of the NC have been declared winners for Narbal, Pakherpora and Nagam constituencies getting majority votes of 2166, 2294 and 4303 respectively.
Results for rest eleven constituencies is expected to be declared in the next hour or so, official sources added.
