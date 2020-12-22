308 new COVID-19 cases in J&K; six more deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 308 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,18,803.
Out of the total cases, 1,13,307 have recovered so far. A total of 1,850 patients have died leaving a total of 3,646 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 134 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 174 infections.
