DDC Poll results: Scribes decry arrangements at Bandipora, stage protest

Bandipora: Scribes and correspondents of different media associations on Tuesday walked out of mini-secretariat Bandipora and staged a sit-in protest against the administration for failing to provide adequate facilities to cover the election results, they said in a statement.

In a statement, the media fraternity said, despite pleading with the authorities, no arrangements were made to cover resulting and trends of DDC elections.

Denouncing the treatment meted with the fraternity, the President Bandipora Journalist association president, Mohammad Syed Beigh said, “There are no proper arrangements for media and we are being made to move pillar to post from early morning”.

The association further said that the administration had provided them with a TV running AAJ Tak which they feel was a ”crude Joke”.

The association’s of both Sumbal and Bandipora have registered a strong protest against the administration, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, President Sumbal Media Association Inayat Hajini said, ” It is a shame and we strongly protest this attitude.”

He said they have walked out from the counting center with a view that “media gets better treatment in future and is treated as fourth pillar of democracy in literal sense.”

