Congress clean sweeps local body polls in Bandipora’s Hajin town

Hajin: The Indian National Congress (INC) might not be having an ideal position in the national politics, but the veteran party has clean swept the local body election in this north Kashmir’s Bandipora town.
The INC has won all the four seats of Wards 5,7,8 and 13 of Municipal Committee Hajin that went to polls on December 19 in the last phase of DDC and local body polls.
The seats had remained vacant when local body elections were last held.
INC’s Irshad Ahmad had been already elected the Chairman MC Hajin.
Irshad’s wife, Tasleema has won Ward 5 of MC Hajin getting 217 votes as per official figures. Her nearest rival candidate of the NC got 76 votes while another independent woman has 54. A total of 366 votes had been cast.
Ward 7 of MC Hajin has been won by INC’s Shameema Akhter, who has got 125 of the 219 votes polled.
Ward 8 and 13 too have been won by INC’s Waseem Ahmad Parray and Beeba Begum by getting majorities votes of 237 and 132 respectively.
