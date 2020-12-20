Covid death toll rises by 4 while 301 new cases reported

Srinagar: Four Covid-19 deaths were reported on Saturday, one in Kashmir and three in Jammu division. According to officials, two of the deceased persons were from Samba district and one each from Bandipora and Kathua districts.

A total of 1,837 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,165 have been in Kashmir division and 672 in Jammu division.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,18,006 with 301 fresh cases reported on Saturday evening.

Among the new cases, 136 were reported from Kashmir and 165 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 61, Baramulla 14 , Budgam 11, Ganderbal 5, Bandipora 11, Anantnag 10, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 7, were as Shopian 2 and Kulgam reported 1.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 97, followed by Udhampur 6, Poonch 4, Doda 7, Samba 8, Ramban 11, Kathua 14, Rajouri 9 and Kishtwar 1.

Officials said that 465 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 281 from Kashmir and 184 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 112,093 which include 66,259 from Kashmir and 45,834 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,076 active cases, of which 2,161 are from Kashmir and 1,915 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 441 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (170), Budgam (106), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(88) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (58), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (42).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 342 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (60), Kathua (48), Samba (36), Udhampur (55), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (13).

