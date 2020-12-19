Poonch: Congress’s DDC candidate, her 2 PSOs attacked with stones, hospitalized

Poonch: Cong Candidate Among 3 Injured Due To Stone Pelting, PSOs Open 3 Rounds In Air

Poonch: Congress’s DDC candidate and her two personal security officers were injured due to stone pelting in Poonch on Saturday.

Official sources said that the PSOs of the candidate—Parveen Sarwar Khan— fired three rounds in air after the attack near Sakimadan area this afternoon.

They said that besides Parveen, her two PSOs –Mazhar Hussein Shah and Aghraz Ahmed Khan—suffered injuries and were admitted to SDH Mendhar. BMO Mendhar Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Khan confirmed that Parveen along with two PSOs have been admitted to the hospital and are being treated.

Parveen, who is also ICC member and State General Secretary, was on visit to Peer Baba Chota Shah Shrine when the attack took place.

Two vehicles— Scorpio (JK02AM-07860) and Eco Van (JK12A -92180)—were also damaged in the incident. (GNS)

