Final phase of J&K DDC election records 51 percent turnout

Srinagar: The eighth and final phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 50.98 percent turnout, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said this evening.
Kashmir division recorded 29.91 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 72.71 percent votes were cast, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
Bandipora district recorded the highest voting percentage in Kashmir where 56.56 percent votes were cast.
A total of 6,31,058 electors comprising 3,27,470 male electors and 3,03,588 female counterparts had registered for voting in the eighth and last phase of DDC election today.
These were spread across 28 constituencies- 13 in Kashmir division and 15 in Jammu.
