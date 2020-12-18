New farm laws have not come overnight, says PM

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on

Friday said the new agricultural laws brought by his

government have not come overnight, but were long overdue and

insisted that the existing regime of support price for farm

produce will continue.

Political parties, agriculture experts and progressive

farmers demanded such agri reforms for long, he said and

attacked the opposition for misleading cultivators on the

issue of MSP (minimum support price) and APMCs.

Opposition parties, when in power, sat over the

Swaminathan committee report for years, but the BJP-led

government implemented its recommendations in the interest of

farmers, said the PM as the ongoing protests by cultivators

outside Delhi entered the 23rd day.

The new agriculture laws have not come overnight but

political parties, agriculture experts and progressive farmers

have demanded them for a long time, Modi said in a virtual

address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh.

Coming down heavily on those misleading farmers, Modi

said, People should seek replies from those who have talked

about these reforms in their manifestos for long but never

implemented them.

“If they want to take credit for these farm laws, they

should do so, but they should stop misleading farmers on the

issue by spreading lies, he said.

Modi said MSP and Agriculture Produce Marketing

Committee (APMC) mechanisms will continue even after the

implementation of the new farm laws.

Hundreds of farmers are camping at several Delhi

border points to press for the repeal of the Centre’s new farm

laws. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print