New farm laws have not come overnight, says PM

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
Friday said the new agricultural laws brought by his
government have not come overnight, but were long overdue and
insisted that the existing regime of support price for farm
produce will continue.
Political parties, agriculture experts and progressive
farmers demanded such agri reforms for long, he said and
attacked the opposition for misleading cultivators on the
issue of MSP (minimum support price) and APMCs.
Opposition parties, when in power, sat over the
Swaminathan committee report for years, but the BJP-led
government implemented its recommendations in the interest of
farmers, said the PM as the ongoing protests by cultivators
outside Delhi entered the 23rd day.
The new agriculture laws have not come overnight but
political parties, agriculture experts and progressive farmers
have demanded them for a long time, Modi said in a virtual
address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh.
Coming down heavily on those misleading farmers, Modi
said, People should seek replies from those who have talked
about these reforms in their manifestos for long but never
implemented them.
“If they want to take credit for these farm laws, they
should do so, but they should stop misleading farmers on the
issue by spreading lies, he said.
Modi said MSP and Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) mechanisms will continue even after the
implementation of the new farm laws.
Hundreds of farmers are camping at several Delhi
border points to press for the repeal of the Centre’s new farm
laws. PTI
