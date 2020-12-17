Backyard poultry units distributed among Srinagar farmers

SRINAGAR: Division of Livestock Production & Management, FVSc & AH Shuhama in collaboration with Directorate of Extension through Krishi Vigyan Kendra Srinagar distributed 40 units of backyard poultry (Keystone Golden chicks and poultry feed) among 20 male and 20 female beneficiaries from two adopted villages (Khimber & Chaterhama) of the district under NABARD supported project “Propagation of elite backyard birds for enhancing egg production in rural areas”.
The program was held at the Faculty Outreach Centre, Division of Veterinary Extension Shuhama. Food and Nutritional security, livelihood opportunities, and sustainable farming besides care and management of chicks were discussed during the event. An awareness program on backyard poultry vis-à-vis women empowerment was also held. The peri-urban farmers praised the SKUAST initiative and assured adequate care and management of these promising birds. They also promised horizontal expansion of this remunerative enterprise, and desired frequent expert visits and venture specific exposure visits.
Prof M A Paul, Dean FVSc & AH and Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Deputy Director Poultry, DAHK were the guests of honour. Other participant experts included Prof Azmat Alam Khan (Associate Director Research and Principal Investigator of the project), Dr Abdul Hai (Head, Veterinary Extension), Dr Aijaz A Dar & Dr Nazir Ahmed (Scientists, Directorate of Extension), Dr Ajaz A Ganie (Scientist, Animal Sciences, KVK Srinagar), Dr Afzal Akhand & Dr S A Hamdani (Scientists of the faculty).