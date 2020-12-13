Punjab DIG (Prisons) tenders resignation in support of protesting farmers

Chandigarh: Punjab Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar on Sunday said he has resigned from the service in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

Jakhar said he tendered his resignation to the state government on Saturday.

In his resignation letter to Principal Secretary (Home), “I, Lakhminder Singh Jakhar, DIG, Prisons, would like to inform you of my considered and introspective decision to stand with my farmer brothers who are peacefully protesting against the Farm Ordinances, 2020 which are detrimental to interest of farmers and their future generations.”

He wrote that he was himself a farmer. “I have always listened to my conscience and now I earnestly feel that I should stand by my brotherhood,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

He further wrote that he may be treated as prematurely retired from the service with effect from December 12.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas have stayed put at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporate firms.

Earlier, Akali Dal stalwart and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had said that he had returned his Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the farm laws.

SAD (Democratic) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had also announced he would return his Padma Bhushan award in solidarity with the farmers.

Several international sportspersons from Punjab had also extended their support to the farmers’ agitation.

Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar had also stated he would return his Padma Shri award. PTI

