Winter vacation for schools from December 21

Srinagar: The government on Friday announced winter vacation in government and private schools in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu up to higher secondary level.
As per an order issued by Administrative Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh, the winter vacation will be observed with effect from December 21 till February 28.
A separate order issued later said that online classes would be held on a voluntary basis for both teachers and students.
