Thousands attend funeral of noted Islamic scholar Noor Ahmad Trali

TRAL: Renowned Islamic scholar from south Kashmir’s Tral and Chairman Darul Uloom Noor-ul-Islam, Maulana Noor Mohammad Trali passed away at a Srinagar hospital on Thursday evening.
He breathed his last after a brief illness at SMHS Hospital.
Besides head of the Darul Uloom, Maulana was also a member of Ittehad-e-Millat J&K.
A veteran Islamic preacher and author of several books on the religion, Maulana had earned respect across the Valley particularly in his home district Pulwama.
As soon as news about his death spread, thousands of people reached his hometown Tral to attend his funeral prayers.
An estimated ten thousand people participated in the prayers led by Moulana Mufti Rahmatullah Qasmi of Darul Uloom Bandipora. Mufti Rahmatullah threw light on the contribution of Maulana Trali in establishing religious institutions.
The death of Moulana Noor Ahmad Trali was widely mourned in Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) led by Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of one of its leaders Moulana Noor Ahmad Trali. The MMU paid rich tribute to the deceased for his religious, educational and social reform services in Tral and its adjacent areas.
“Noor Ahmad Trali was not only an experienced and ideological scholar but also among the founding members of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema,” the MMU said in a statement.
