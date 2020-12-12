Another spell of snow, rains begins in Valley

Srinagar: Upper reaches of Kashmir started receiving snowfall while rains lashed plains including Srinagar on Friday with meteorological centre Srinagar predicting low to moderate snowfall till Saturday.

Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Mughal Road and upper reaches of north Kashmir started receiving fresh snowfall from Friday evening.

In Srinagar and elsewhere, there was no snowfall but rain brought down the mercury, though the Meteorological (MeT) office in Srinagar has predicted low to moderate snowfall in higher areas from Friday evening.

Deputy Director of the Srinagar MeT office Dr Mukhtar said that the weather will remain wet till today afternoon.

“The higher reaches of Kashmir valley will witness low to moderate snowfall this evening and will also witness rainfall during the same period,” said Ahmad.

The weather, he said, will improve on Saturday afternoon and will remain dry for up to next few days across Kashmir valley.

In view of snowfall in upper reaches, Medium Danger (YELLOW ALERT) Avalanche warning for higher reaches of Ramban, Anantnag , Barmulla , Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal Districts.

Low level (YELLOW ALERT) Avalanche warning for upper reaches of Poonch , Doda, Kistwara, Kulgam and Kargil Districts was also issued.

The traffic police advised commuters to avoid travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu highway to avoid travel in view of inclement weather forecast by the MeT.

A Traffic Police spokesperson said that since there are chances of blockade of NH-44, in view of which people are advised to avoid journeying on the highway.

“However, subject to fair weather and better road condition, Light Motor Vehicles (passenger vehicles) shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu,” the spokesperson said.

However, LMVs from Zig (Qazigund) have to cross the road between 0700 hrs and 1200 hrs, as no vehicle would be allowed after these timings.

Meanwhile, due to accumulation of snow, the Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Leh highway road remained closed for traffic.

On Friday, Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 10.1 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 2.3 degree Celsius. Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 10.1 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius during the same period.

The ski-resort Gulmarg, witnessed a slight increase in day temperatures after recording a maximum temperature of 0.6 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of minus 5.2 degree Celsius. The Mercury in Pahalgam settled at 6.2 degree Celsius of maximum temperatures minus 0.8 degree Celsius of minimum temperatures.

Kupwara recorded a maximum temperature of 7.2 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 3.0 degree. Kokernag recorded 9.3 and 1.1degree Celsius of maximum and minimum temperatures.

